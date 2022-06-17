Carnival is fast approaching for St Vincent and the Grenadines with 2022’s celebrations being a full-fledged Vincy Mas.

One of the major events being looked forward to is the staging of the Soca Monarch finals on July 2.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC)’s Show Coordinator Anthony Dennie believes St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Soca Monarch at this point in time is ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Grenada.

“The Soca Monarch here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines –and I can put my neck on the table as far as that is concerned—at this point in time we are ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, we are ahead of Barbados, we are ahead of Grenada. The vibe, the energy felt and experienced at Soca Monarch in St. Vincent and the Grenadines—it’s very difficult for you to encounter such anywhere else across the globe” he said.

Dennie pointed out the fact that in Trinidad and Tobago low turnouts were experienced at their Soca Monarch, as well as the problem of their bigger artistes staying away from the event. He says SVG has no such problem.

“We still have our major artistes being involved and for 2022 that refreshing drive from the youngsters augurs wells for this aspect of VincyMas going forward” Dennie said.

He says the CDC is confident that St Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to demonstrate to the rest of the region and world that when it comes to Soca music ‘we know how to do it.’

Anthony Dennie on SVG Soca Monarch.