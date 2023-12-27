The Superintendent of Prisons, Dwayne Bailey, is calling for greater attention to be paid to mental health in the state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, not just in prisons.

Bailey revealed that there are currently 40 inmates suffering from some form of mental illness, but there are no specific resources available within the prison to assist them. While staff nurses provide medication, there is no personal evaluation or treatment for mentally ill prisoners.

Justice Brian Cottle, who presided over the Closing of the Assizes which took place on December 21st, emphasized that prisoners are still citizens and need protection.

He shared an example of a medical professional who quickly stepped down from their responsibilities upon realizing the enormity of the task.

Cottle stressed that mentally ill prisoners need a safe place to go and that this is an urgent problem that cannot be ignored.

He finally stated that if some unfortunate happening were to occur, “You can’t say you didn’t see it coming.”