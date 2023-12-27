Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have launched an investigation regarding the shooting incident that left 33-year-old Symcy ‘Barth’ Williams dead, and a 17 year old Store Clerk, both of Edinboro injured.

A release from the RSVGPF states that the incident occurred at about 7:20am on Saturday 23rd December, 2023 in Edinboro, close to the Hard Court.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was in the company of his girlfriend (the store clerk) who was on her way to work when they were accosted by two men.

The men are said to have been armed with guns, wearing hoodies and face masks.

According to the release, the store clerk was shot in both of her hands and collapsed to the ground,

Williams is said to have fled the scene in the direction of Fort Charlotte and was pursued by the assailants who shot him multiple times in the torso and head.

Williams was later pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. The other shooting victim was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The release further states a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF expressed their deepest condolences to all who have been negatively affected by this fatal incident.