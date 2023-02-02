St Vincent and the Grenadines was recently elected to the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which ended its seventh summit in Argentina on Tuesday January 24th.

Following this milestone congratulations have poured in. SV2G (St Vincent and the 2nd Generation) an African and Caribbean Arts & Heritage organization, extended congratulations Prime Minister Gonsalves in a letter stating:

“On behalf of our Trustees and management, we send our sincere congratulations to you and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines assuming presidency of the community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the first CARICOM country to be elected to the position,”

SVG in their letter go on to express how proud they are of SVG for being the first Caribbean country to head the 33 nation alliance.

Congratulations also came in from the US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela, who, congratulation Prime Minister Gonsalves “on the election of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the next leader of CELAC at the Buenos Aires Summit. The unanimous vote to elect an English-speaking democracy as the first Caribbean holder of CELAC’s presidency pro tempore is a momentous occasion for your country – and a historic opportunity for the hemisphere that we share.”

Miss Taglialatela also took the opportunity to reiterate the commitment of the United States to continue to work with St. Vincent and the Grenadines “to promote security, health, education, and well-being of our people.”