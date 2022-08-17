The St Vincent Brewery Ltd (SVBL) has empowered its employees to come up with programmes that would strengthen company camaraderie and pride within the company that they work for.

Out of this came a new in-house social programme called the Internal Pride Campaign.

According to an official release, the Internal Pride Campaign was able to draw from the current internal Awareness Programme at SVBL.

The Awareness Programme includes the use of digital kiosks in prominent spaces, around the Campden Park compound, like the Commercial Department and the staff canteen, to raise the profile of employees and to create a greater understanding between SVBL departments.

As part of this Awareness Campaign, two (2) employees per month are interviewed and featured on the kiosk screen, talking about their departments and roles. This was one of the avenues for promoting the Internal Pride Campaign.

According to Terry Clarke, Financial Analyst at The St Vincent Brewery Ltd, the Internal Pride Campaign is built around the idea that the “team that plays together, stays together”. Mr Clarke plans and executes events – such as fun days, to be held every quarter at a different location.