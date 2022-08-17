Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will shed the foreign affairs portfolio to take up ministerial responsibility for post-secondary education.

Gonsalves said that while he has always been involved in this area, he will be taking it a step further and take responsibility for them.

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement at the press conference held at cabinet room on Tuesday.

“I’m going to take ministerial responsibility for post secondary education, which means, the community college and tertiary education. I’ve been involved in them but I am going to take the responsibility for those and I am going to shed the ministerial responsibility for foreign affairs, foreign trade, and also for the regional integration diaspora unit,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said Senator Keisal Peters, who has been minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since November 2020, will be promoted to full minister.

Saying that “she has done well as Minister of State,” adding that the requisite instruments have been prepared and will be sent to the Governor General later this week or early next week.