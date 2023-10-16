Police officers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will have the opportunity to hone their crime scene management skills.

Local police will participate in Crime Scene Management Course that is scheduled to commence on Tuesday 17th October 2023 at the Argyle Fire Station Training Room.

According to an official release, the objective of this training is to improve the competence, capability, and performance of police officers to secure, preserve, examine, and manage crime scenes. The expected outcome is to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of investigating all types of crimes.

The training will be jointly executed by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Regional Security System (RSS) in collaboration with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The training course will culminate at the same venue on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a practical exercise.