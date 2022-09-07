Queen of Dancehall Spice has notched her fourth entry on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with her new album, Emancipated, which was released independently via Stealth Music/Spice Official ENT on August 26.

The album opens at No. 7 on the chart dated September 10, with the equivalent of 1500 total units sold in the US during its first week of release.

This includes 700 copies from pure album sales, and 1,100,000 from audio and video streams in the US, according to data provided to DancehallMag from Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate.

Emancipated had a slightly stronger opening week than Spice’s Grammy-nominated debut 10, which had spent one week on the chart at No. 6 last year.

10, released via VP Records, had sold 1,447 total units of consumption from sales and streaming in the US during its first week of release, according to Luminate.

The singer’s Captured Mixtape (2018) had peaked at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart, while her So Mi Like EP (2014) peaked at No. 14.