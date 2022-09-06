Police have arrested and charged La Mante George, 23 years Labourer of Diamonds Village with the offences of wounding and Damage to property.

According to investigations, George unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 17- year-old student of Georgetown by stabbing him with scissors under the left eye. He was also charged with damaging one (1) blue and red T-shirt valued at $50.00 ECC belonging to the virtual complainant by ripping same with scissors.

The incident occurred at Chilli Village, Georgetown at about 6:30 pm on August 31st.

George will appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile…

Mbeki Swift, 24 years labourer of Freeland was arrested and charged with the offence of Wounding.

Swift is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 50 year old Farmer of the same address by chopping him about his body with a cutlass. The incident occurred at Freeland at about 11:00 am on August 13th. The 24 year old appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1500.00 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Mesopotamia Magistrate on October 14th, 2022.