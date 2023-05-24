World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) completed its first scoliosis clinic for the year on Sunday, May 14th 2023.

The clinic was held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and a total of 37 children were assessed by the WPP scoliosis team.

They received local assistance and support from Dr. Charles Woods, Dr. Jasmine Ellis, and a few local nurses. After careful discussion and planning, they scheduled and successfully completed a total of 8 orthopedic spine surgeries that took place in a span of 4 days between May 16th – May 19th 2023.

There were five regional families that attended the clinic amongst the overall 37. Two were from Dominica and from Grenada.

The team via an official release expressed their enthusiasm and excitement in completing another mission that will ultimately improve the lives of our Caribbean children and their families.

They noted that this mission would not have been possible without the sponsorship and continuous dedication of The NuVasive Spine Foundation that commits to assisting medical missions that offer life-changing spine surgery.