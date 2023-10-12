Vincentian soca superstar Skinny Fabulous and Nailah Blackman took home the Miami Carnival Road March title with their hit “Come Home”.

While the duo came out on top of the competition at the annual festival, Bunji Garlin came in 2nd with his song “Hard Fete” and Machel Mantano and Patrice Roberts at 3rd with their song Like Yuhself.

Skinny also took home the first place for the Miami Carnival Road March in 2022 when he teamed up with fellow Vincentian soca artiste Problem Child with their collaboration “Danger”.

Fabulous’ and Blackman’s “Come Home”, earlier this year was also making waves when it was announced by SVG’s Carnival Development Corporation as the theme for VincyMas 2023.

The song celebrates the full return of carnival after losing it to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skinny Fabulous was named in an article on www.grammy.com as one the artistes that are essential to contemporary soca.