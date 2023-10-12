A number of dasheen exporters here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated in a post harvest handling training session.

The session, funded by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was held at the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre at Stoney Grounds.

According to a release the session created awareness on a range of issues including common causes of post harvest losses, along with techniques and strategies to combat problems in Dasheen post harvest handling. Principles for commercial storage, management of environmental factors, delivery handling, and sanitization were presented to participants in providing safe and effective measures of Dasheen Post harvest handling.

FAO Agronomist and trainer, Samuel De Costa, expressed satisfaction with the session, and the receptiveness of participants. He emphasized that the training is vital and noted that more initiatives of this nature are in the pipeline.

The meeting was yet another outreach session, facilitated by the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre in Stoney Grounds.

The centre in their release said that the expansion of markets for Dasheen is a welcomed development within the Agricultural sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the demand for this root crop surges and provides more opportunities for farmers to be a part of the lucrative industry.