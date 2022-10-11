Dancehall artist Skeng has earned his first entries on the US Billboard charts with the Likke Miss (Remix), a collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj.

Produced by DropTop Records and DiTruth Records, the song was released on Minaj’s greatest hits compilation titled Queen Radio: Volume 1 on August 28.

Following the release of its official music video on September 25, the song has now debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, dated October 15.

During the week of September 10, the Likkle Miss (Remix) had debuted at No. 15 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart and at No. 12 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart.

The latest remix of the track, dubbed ‘The Fine Nine,’ may push the song further up the charts in the coming weeks. In addition to Skeng and Minaj, it features a slew of Caribbean female acts, namely Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill.

While Minaj has praised all the featured ladies on the track—remarking how they “bodied” the beat—she reserved her biggest compliments for Skeng.

“Skeng is the future,” she wrote in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

“Every thing Skeng touch is special. He’s different. I love him so much – y’all have no idea,” Minaj wrote in another Instagram Story yesterday. “No one is a bigger Skeng fan than me. NO ONE!!!”

“Stay tuned,” she added, hinting that there may be more collaborations between the two.