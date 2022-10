Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s improper conduct charge will be determined by an FA hearing.

Ronaldo is understood to have responded to the Football Association’s charge of breaching rule E3, which relates to improper and/or violent conduct.

It relates to an incident after United’s Premier League defeat by Everton in April.

Ronaldo was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand as he made his way to the dressing room.