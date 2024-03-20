As a result of the keen observation of members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, one man has been arrested on drug-related offenses.

Investigations by police officers at the Grenadines Wharf on Sunday, March 17th revealed that 26-year-old unemployed of Owia Kenroy Williams, attempted to convey thirty (33) pounds of Cannabis to one of the islands in the Grenadines. He was intercepted by the police and later charged with offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply it to another and Possession of a Controlled Drug for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

The 26-year-old Owia resident appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday 18th March 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with one surety and ordered to report to the Owia Police Station every Monday between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. His travel documents were surrendered to the courts and Stop Notices were placed at ports of entry and exit as part of his bail conditions.

