The Sion Hill Lighting Committee is set to launch their lights this Saturday December 17th. The committee, in an official statement said they are willing to help spread some love and joy through their annual community lighting.

“This year has indeed been another trying and difficult year, with this in mind the Sion Hill Lighting Committee is indeed happy that our nation is keeping up the traditions of celebrating our Nine Mornings Festivity. The Sion Hill Lighting Committee is honoured to be a part of the activities and willing to help spread some love and joy through our annual community lighting.” The committee said.

According to the committee’s statement The December 17th lights launch will include various categories.

The theme for the Sion Hill Lighting committee’s lights launch is “Christmas in the Tropics”.