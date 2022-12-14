The Certified Lover Boy Drake is hinting to the world how many times he has chosen a diamond ring over the course of his career as he debuts a new custom necklace with 42 diamonds which were taken from 42 engagements that never took place.

In a video shared on Tuesday, Drizzy revealed a collaboration with Alex Moss – a custom diamond chain that falls in the center like a string.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewelry designer Alex Moss described the chain in a video showing it off.

The chain has “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” and was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection. This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the jewelry maker said.

Drake’s chain has piqued the personality of many who wondered who all the 42 women were. He has been romantically linked to Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Julia Fox, just to name a few.

Drake also has his son Adonis with French artist and former pornstar Sophie Brussaux.