His Excellency Peter Shai-Li Lan Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, together with Curtis King Minister of Education, handed over 140 Bursary Scholarships to students, during a ceremony held on December 9th, 2022 at the SVG Community College.

The recipients comprised students from the different divisions of SVG community college and students of primary and secondary schools.

Ambassador H.E. Peter Shai-Li Lan in his remarks, said this is the twenty- fifth ceremony held to hand over Bursary Scholarships to recipients in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Lan said one of the reasons ROC (Taiwan) launched the Bursary Scholarship Program in SVG, is to open up doors for every Vincentian student.

Minster of Education Curtis King said the friendship between the ROC(Taiwan) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to provide great support to both countries. King said an investment in education is significant and important to national development and Taiwan is a great example of this.

A total of Five hundred and Twenty-Four (524) Bursary Scholarships were given to students for the year 2022. The scholarships valued at a total of EC$320,000 will go towards supporting the students with school supplies, meals and transportation.