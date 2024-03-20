A shooting incident occurred at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) at around 11:30 pm last night.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the incident involved a patient who was warded at the hospital.

Police report that the shooting prompted an immediate and coordinated response from the RSVGPF High Command. Specialized units, including the Narcotics Unit, Rapid Response Unit, and the Special Services Unit, were swiftly deployed to pursue leads. This concerted effort led to the arrest and detention of several individuals believed to be connected to the incident.

The individual believed to be responsible for the shooting incident was successfully apprehended by the police.

Two firearms were also seized by the officers involved in the operation.

The Health Ministry says there were no physical injuries to any staff members or other patients as a result of this disturbing incident.

Following the incident, the psychosocial team of the health ministry has been activated and commenced the provision of support to the healthcare team and the patients at the MCMH.

The Ministry, in an official release, said that it has committed to reviewing the security measures currently in place at the MCMH and other facilities with the intention of implementing additional measures identified to be necessary.

The Health Ministry and the management team at the MCMH commended the brave work of the team of health care workers on duty during this incident who remained focused on saving lives and the well-being of patients, as well as acknowledged the additional support and security provided by the police immediately after the incident.