A 20-year-old fisherman has been arrested and charged for allegedly burglarizing the home of a police officer.

According to a release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the police force, Rohan Yorke of Diamond has been arrested and charged with the offence of burglary.

Yorke allegedly entered the home of a 39-year-old police officer of Edinboro and stole a number of items, including; a television, two cotton towels, one Dewalt hand drill, two Dewalt batteries, a bracelet, a 14-karat gold chain, one black pioneer remote control, and an Amazon Firestick, a total value $3,960.00.

According to police the offense was committed on August 29th 2023 between 8:30 am and 2:50 pm.

The 20-year-old fisherman is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.