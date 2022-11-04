The Sexual Offences Unit (SOU) will hold one (1) week of activities from 6th November to 11th November 2022 to commemorate its fourth (4th) anniversary under the theme “Combatting Sexual Violence by Strengthening Family Dynamics.”

The unit was established on November 6th 2018. The unit is charged with the responsibility of investigating sexually related cases among other things.

The week of activities will commence this Sunday November 6th with a church service at 9 am, and culminate on Friday November 11th with a March and Rally against Sexual Violence around Kingstown.

The march will commence at 1:00 p.m. in front of the Central Police Station and will culminate at the Central Police Station.

The rally would commence thereafter at the same location.

The Sexual Offences Unit is inviting the general public to participate in the week of activities.