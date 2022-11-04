On Friday November 4th 2022 Mr. Grenville Williams was sworn in as St. Vincent and the Grenadines new Attorney General at a ceremony that took place at the Government House.

Former Attorney General Mr. Jaundy Martin delivered remarks at the ceremony where he expressed a great deal of confidence in Mr. Williams’ ability to excel in his new post.

“Grenville is, however, no ordinary young man; He is a legal scholar at the top of his profession. A proven administrator by excellence, in this county and abroad; a master of interpersonal relationships, and an erudite advocate. He is an excellent Vincentian husband and father. Certainly Grenville is overqualified and a nation is guaranteed of excellent service and representation in all spheres of office that he now supervises,” Martin said.

The Former Attorney General extended thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Attorney General’s chambers, the Cabinet, Ministry and Departments of the public service and people of SVG.

Remarks were also delivered by the new Attorney General Mr. Grenville Williams where he thanked the former Attorney General for his kind words during his remarks as well as his stewardship and contribution to the nation over the last five years. He also shared his vision future of the Attorney General’s office.

“Now we may ask, what may the future hold? It is my vision that the team at the Attorney General’s chambers—and I see a few of them here, and thank you for being here also—it is my vision that we will provide pragmatic, solution oriented advice to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We will assist in shaping policies, advancing a progressive, legislative agenda, and where cases are brought against the state, conducting the matters in a fair, objective and professional fashion,” the new Attorney General stated.

Mr. Grenville Williams is a Lawyer and former national scholar. Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during a meeting of Parliament on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022.