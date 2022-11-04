An undisclosed number of people on Montserrat are displaying signs that they are infected with dengue virus.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services reported the development and said samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory in Port of Spain, Trinidad for confirmation of testing.

Dengue virus is spread via a bite from the aedes aegypti mosquito.

Common symptoms of dengue virus include fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a red itchy rash.

The Health Ministry is urging homeowners to conduct mosquito surveillance around their property and cover or dispose of water containers such as buckets, plastic containers and drums.