The Sexual Offences Unit and the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police launched an investigation “suggestive” video that was being circulated on social media depicting three young ladies lying on a bed with a male and; another adult male displaying what appeared to be cash. All of the parties were fully clothed during the video.

According to an official release from police they were notified of the video on February 17th, 2022.

“Two (2) male suspects were taken into custody as part of the investigations. They were interviewed by the police and their homes and gadgets were searched. Two of the young ladies were also located and interviewed; however, no useful information was obtained to proceed any further with the investigations.” The release stated.

The RSVGPF thanked the public for their support and cooperation as they endeavour to protect and serve the populace.