Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne urged his fellow leaders to fully implement the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) as the region is losing out on the benefits that can come from the initiative.

“We can no longer afford the luxury of delaying approval of key instruments such as the Financial Services Agreement, Investment Policy, Incentive Regimes and the Development and Regulation of a Regional Securities Market,” Browne said in his virtual address at the opening ceremony of the 33rd Inter-Sessional Summit.

“The full operationalisation of the CSME is required for the transformation of our economies and to fight for a robust post coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery. CARICOM needs to be able to shift gears and close its project implementation gaps, to ensure the full operationalization of the CSME.”

Since the CSME was created nearly 33 years ago, very few policy changes have been enacted to remove the trade barriers that exist among member states.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley is responsible for the CSME within the quasi-CARICOM cabinet and she is expected to table a draft protocol during the summit.

At a media conference yesterday, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett commended Mottley for the work she has done over the last few months towards the full implementation of CSME.

