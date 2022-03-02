With funding for the Modern Port Project in Kingstown secured and with the project now in progress, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is now looking forward to the future, specifically the future of the current port.

“When the port is finished down at Rose Place; where the existing port is in Kingstown, we have a lot of real estate there, that’s a big development project that we have to get involved in—the possibility of another cruise ship pier, you know where the cargo boats normally come in, and to develop that whole front, going all the way back to the existing cruise ship pier as modern urban development—port for our nationals and for regional people and to tourists coming in from countries across the world.”

The Kingstown Port Modernization Project is expected to involve the construction of a new cargo port, as well as the creation of a road network to improve access and traffic flow around the Central Business District of Kingstown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on future plans for current port