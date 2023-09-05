Miss SVG contestant #8 Miss JCI St. Vincent Tara Richardson, this week launched an initiative geared towards instilling the importance of dental health in the hearts and minds of Barrouallie Government School’s students.

Richardson has kickstarted a week dedicated to dental awareness among primary school students, with an introductory session at the Barrouallie Government School, where Miss Richardson engaged with first and second grade students and laid the foundation for a week of learning and fun.

Being held under the theme “Smile Bright: Each Child Deserves a Bright Smile,” the initiative will include a week of activities, such as an arts and craft day, educational movie time, and a visit from the “All Smiles Dental Team”.

The week of activities will culminate with a fun day which will consist of a day of interactive activities designed to reinforce the importance of maintaining healthy smiles.

According to an official release Tara Richardson, together with her sponsor, JCI St. Vincent, with the support of the All Smiles Dental team are sowing the seeds of good dental hygiene, contributing to the well-being of these young minds and fostering a brighter future for all.