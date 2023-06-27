Parliamentary Representative for Marriqua St. Clair Prince says he is happy with the completion of repair work on the Hopewell-Richland Park road.

In comments made by the Minister on social media he said:

“Finally, the asphalting of the Hopewell-Richland Park route is complete. DIPCON finished up the finishing touches today Tuesday June 27th, 2023.

“For much too long, this route tried the patience of all stakeholders (drivers, homeowners, kids, businesspeople, and pedestrians). Although we were all disappointed by how long it took to complete it, we are pleased that this part is over.

“In the “Walker Bank” area, 50 meters of road will be done in concrete. This will be finished within a few days.

Thank you again to everyone who has been inconvenienced for their patience and cooperation”.