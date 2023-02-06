Young Vincentian athlete, Handal Roban stepped his performance level up a notch this past weekend, when he won the 800m at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge in Pennsylvania.

Roban took 2 seconds off his previous National Indoor Record time of 1:49.01, to stop the clock at 1:47.01. His time puts him at the third fastest all time for his school, Penn State University, 6th in the NCAA rankings for the season, and also qualifies him for the NACAC U23 Games.

Nellie Ambriton was also in a record breaking mood, when he smashed his own U20 Boys 2000m Steeplechase record. Representing Jamaica College at the Youngster Goldsmith Challenge in Jamaica, he finished third in the event.

Also running at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic was Amal Glasgow, who finished third in the U20 Boys 400m in 48.17 seconds, which qualifies him for the 2023 Carifta Games, to be held in the Bahamas over the Easter Weekend.