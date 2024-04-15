The Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has awarded Mrs. Dora Athaline James with the Henry Dunant Medal in 2024. This is the highest distinction of the Movement.

Mrs. James is awarded the recognition for her outstanding contribution to disaster management, first aid, education and acts of great devotion to the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement at the level of her national society and beyond.

Mrs. James’ nomination was supported by the Grenada Red Cross Society. She is the first person in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to receive this recognition. The award will be bestowed in Switzerland later this year.

Mrs. James joined the Chateaubelair Red Cross as a junior member of the British Red Cross fifty (50) years ago. She continues to serve the Red Cross as a volunteer having recently retired as the Director General serving voluntarily in this capacity for seven years. This honour comes even as the local Red Cross celebrates seventy-five years of service to humanity this year.

