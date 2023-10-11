Minister of Tourism Carlos James represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a regional tourism conference in Turks and Caicos.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) flagship event, the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) kicked off today Wednesday October 11th.

Minister James, at the conference, announced several initiatives to the media including sustainable tourism initiatives, new hotels and air lift, T20 Cricket World Cup, SVG’s renewed focus on marketing of the destination and the soon to be launched e-license application process for destination weddings.

The CTO’s SOTIC made its return after a hiatus of five years at The Shore Club in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

The conference brings together government and private sector tourism leaders from its member nations under the theme “Invest. Innovate. Inspire – A New Model for Caribbean Tourism Growth”.