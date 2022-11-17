Minister of Education Curtis King, when asked if he was satisfied with the progress that has been made in the education sector in the last two years stated that he was “satisfied but not comfortable”.

The Education Minister was a guest on WEFM’s Issue at Hand program where he acknowledged that there is a lot of work to be done to fill the gaps in education.

“Well let me put it this way, satisfied but not comfortable, because I recognize that there were gaps before I got there, there are still gaps since I’ve been there and we have to address these, and as I indicated earlier, given our commitment to an education that is inclusive, that is of a high quality, that is lifelong. We recognize that there is a lot of work to be done to get us to that level where we can feel comfortable and we are not at that stage,” Minister King said.

Minister King noted that during a meeting held in Grenada it was acknowledge that there is much more to be done with regards to the exposure of the English speaking Caribbean to tertiary level education.