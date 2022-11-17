Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that customers can expect to see the positive impact of PetroCaribe fuel in their January bills.

The Prime Minister was at the speaking on NBC radio when he disclosed that he had talks with Vinlec pertaining to the fuel surcharge, and that he had inquired as to why it had increased by one cent.

“Two days ago I called VINLEC and asked what the current fuel surcharge is, it went up by one cent and I found that troubling so I inquired. We have a lot of rain so hydro is producing pretty much at the maximum and generally speaking we should have had the reduction,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister the proceeds to explain why that reduction in the fuel surcharge had not taken place, and assured that customers can expect to see the positive impact of the PetroCaribe deal on their bills in January 2023.

“What happen is this, the distributor SOL provides between forty and forty five percent of the fuel which consumed for electricity, the main place is Lowman’s, which consumes about fifty to sixty percent of the fuel; and now we’re getting PetroCaribe, we’ll see the impact of PetroCaribe in January bill because of the backlog of other supplies.

But because we don’t have the extent of the storage at Cane Hall, that storage is like two days storage, for Cane Hall and the Grenadines. So SOL provides that, forty to forty five percent overall nationally,” the Prime Minister said.

The MV Inmaculada, a cargo ship carrying 20,000 barrels of oil from Venezuela, landed at Lowmans Bay in October.

This was the first supply of petrol to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the amended PetroCaribe Agreement which now offers a 35% discount on fuel prices for ALBA member nations.