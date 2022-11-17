The management and staff of St. Vincent Brewery Ltd recently took time out to celebrate the company’s inaugural Happiness Day.

According to a release, the Happiness Day event was the initiative of Plant Manager Colin Huskinson, and was hosted so that the company could show appreciation to the staff for their hard work and dedication.

Huskinson said that despite facing several challenges over the last few years the brewery’s staff has shown resilience and commitment and this Happiness Day was the company’s way of saying thank you.

A key feature of Happiness Day was managers and supervisors behind the counter serving breakfast and lunch to the frontline staff.

The release from St. Vincent Brewery Ltd states that there were cricket and dominoes tournaments, giant tic-tac-toe and 4-in-a-row played outside. Indoors there were board games, Jenga, Safety bingo, table tennis and even a PlayStation 4 football tournament.

Over 50 prizes were awarded to the winners in several categories.