Sandals Resorts will be enhancing and fixing the wooden bridge located at Buccament Bay, not removing it says area representative for central leeward Dr. Orando Brewster.

Dr. Brewster, who is also Minister of National Mobilization was at the speaking on the Shake Up program aired on WE FM, where he reminded those listening that all beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are public beaches.

“But I want to remind every person across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are public beaches, you have public access. Augustine, I’ve heard the term that Sandals is going to remove the bridge, the wooden bridge going across on the other side, that is not true, that is not true, they are going to enhance and fix the bridge to make it better suited for persons traversing across the river and persons going over to the other side of the bay,” he said.

Minister Brewster’s statement comes after access to two sections of the popular Buccament Bay beach was temporarily closed due to construction by the Sandals Resort.