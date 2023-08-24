Lizzo’s is planning to sue the same backup dancers who are taking her to court … and new photos appear to show her accusers having a great time backstage following some nude entertainment in Paris, about a month after the infamous banana incident in Amsterdam.

Lizzo’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ that newly surfaced photos show Lizzo’s accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with the performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris during Lizzo’s tour.

Singer says the photos are from March 5th, which is about a month after the infamous February visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam.

Lizzo’s accusers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — also claim they were essentially forced to go to the Paris topless show, but her attorney says that contradicts the photos … he says they’re “happily cavorting backstage” with the topless dancers, who are the ones in the colorful wigs.

Singer says Lizzo’s accusers chose to re-up with Lizzo a few weeks after the Paris show and return for the third leg of her tour.