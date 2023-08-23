The covid-19 virus is no joke, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during talks on WEFM’s Issue at Hand program on Sunday 20th August, 2023.

The Prime Minister is urging Vincentians to take the virus seriously following the death of two nationals recently.

According to the Prime Minister, covid-19 is still the cause of death of people across the globe and here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the height of the pandemic, this country had recorded just over 110 deaths from the virus.

The two recent victims are in their 40s and 80s respectively, and are members of the same family.

The Prime Minister warned persons with pre-existing conditions to be very careful as they can easily fall victim to the deadly virus which is responsible for over seven million deaths worldwide.