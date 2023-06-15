St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded favourable results at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) exams, with preliminary results indicating that 85.1 percent students had met the prescribed standards.

Minister of Education Curtis King while pleased with the results, acknowledged that there is still room for improvement.

“We have been recording very good performances over the years since we have introduced the CPEA examinations for the grade 6 students, so I am very happy with the performance. I must say though that there is still room for improvement and as such, we have to double down, keep enhancing our methods of teaching, keep providing the necessary support that would allow our students to be in such an environment where they can perform at their best,” he said.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education, and by extension the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will not give up on the pursuit of excellence where the students of the nation are concerned, vowing to continue to provide the necessary support for students to reach their full potential.