The month of October will see the celebration of National Parks Awareness month.

This is according to an official post from the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority. The Authority in their post, announced a host of activities that will be taking place all throughout the month, which will also see Vincentians celebrating 44 years of independence.

The list of announced activities include a radio discussion, school talks, plant sale, National Parks Free-Entrance Day and more.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority in their post said that National Parks Awareness month reminds us of the importance of preserving St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ incredible landscapes for generations to come.

They called on everyone to take this opportunity to appreciate the wonders of nature and to explore the great outdoors during National Parks Awareness Month 2023.