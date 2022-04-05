Mohamed Salah intends to sign a new deal at Liverpool, says Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi.

Sobhi said he advised Salah, 29, to leave Anfield, only for the Egypt forward to say he was likely to extend a contract that runs until June 2023.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract,” Sobhi said.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was “happy” with progress on a new deal.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted laughing emojis in March after Klopp’s previous claim that he was “completely fine” with progress on an agreement.