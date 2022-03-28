Russia’s war on Ukraine has cost Ukraine $564.9bn (£429.3bn) so far in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, according to Ukraine’s economy minister.

The fighting has damaged or destroyed 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of roads and 10 million square metres of housing, Yulia Svyrydenko said in a social media post.

Russia continues to say it’s conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine with the aim of demilitarising the country.

Ukraine and its Western allies have said this narrative is an excuse for an unprovoked invasion.

Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia are expected to take place this week.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has now said it’s unlikely they will begin on Monday, but may start on Tuesday.