The Barbados government’s move to double the tax on sweetened beverages has gotten the seal of approval from the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP).

BARP President Marilyn Rice-Bowen gave the decision a thumbs up, recently during a press launch at the association’s Mervue House, Hastings, Christ Church headquarters.

“BARP places a high value on advocacy and as a member of the Childhood Obesity Coalition, we acknowledge with gratitude the recent 20 per cent tax imposed on sweetened beverages,” Rice-Bowen remarked.

She told members of the media, that this move would save current and future generations.