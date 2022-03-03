Russian forces have seized control of a key port city in southern Ukraine, the mayor says.

Kherson is the first major city to be taken by Russia, after heavy fighting, since it invaded a week ago.

Kherson’s mayor said Russian troops had forced their way into the city council building and imposed a curfew on residents.

Several cities have come under intense shelling, with Wednesday being one of the most destructive days of the fighting.

An investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine has been launched, after Russia was accused of bombing civilians.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor said evidence was being collected on alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

It came after 39 nations called for an inquiry to be opened.

Ukraine reports that more than 2,000 civilians have died since the invasion began last Thursday. The conflict has also caused more than a million people to flee Ukraine, according to the UN.