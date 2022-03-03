The innovative laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank, (IDB Lab) is providing financial support to STEM Guyana Inc to help 1000 children across 40 communities in all 10 regions of the country.

STEM Guyana is a non-profit tech organization that partners with public and private sector agencies and uses software tools to help solve national and regional problems.

The IDB Lab said that its support includes technology tools and supplementary learning in Math, English, and Science and that IDB Lab is investing US$950,000 in the three-year programme, “Guyana’s Learning Pods – Supporting Success in Education for Vulnerable Children”.

The STEM Guyana pilot will expand the education model, which caters to children ages seven to fifteen from low-income and vulnerable communities. In the pilot, small groups of children in communities across Guyana access a connected learning platform at a local community centre to foster ‘STEM’ skills, with the support of an in-person facilitator and an online teacher.