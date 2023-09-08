The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into homicide that occurred at Buccament Bay on Thursday.

According to police, 29 year old labourer of Rose Place Jovani Baptiste was shot and killed in Buccament Bay.

An official release states that the postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF expressed its deepest condolences to all those negatively affected by the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information that can aid the police in their investigations are asked to 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of South Western Division at telephone number 1-784- 458-7329 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

The RSVGPF have given the assurance that all information received would be treated with confidentially.