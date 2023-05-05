The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow Saturday May 6th at Westminster Abbey.

Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, made an Official Statement on the Royal Coronation.

“The coronation of King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort will take place of Saturday 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey London , England. The coronation formalizes the Monarch’s role as head of the church the of England and sovereign of a number of nations.

There will be the ceremonial transfer of titles and the powers at the ceremony. The coronation is of historical significance and St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the rest of the commonwealth in congratulating King Charles III and Queen Camilla,”

King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.