Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association over footage which appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand.

A video was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Everton in April.

Ronaldo, 37, later apologised on social media.

He was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent,” the FA said in a statement.

Manchester United said they would support Ronaldo in his response to the charge.

The defeat at Everton dealt a blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They went on to finish sixth.