Rod Wave was arrested in Florida on felony accusations of possessing a firearm and ammo.

The only info that was released was obtained from the arrest records by the Urban Islandz. The arrest record indicated that the rapper was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The arrest report is making rounds online, sparking controversy among the fans, including why the rapper was carrying a pistol when he already has security.

While some argued that rappers are usually prime targets for criminals which gives him the right to have protection.

Nevertheless, the rapper has been prohibited from carrying a gun in Florida due to him being a convicted felon. This may result in facing jail time.

In 2022, Rod was taken into custody on suspicion of battery for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend after entering her home.