Two new magistrates have been sworn in here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kaywana Jacobs and Tammika DaSilva Mckenzie were sworn in at a ceremony at Government house on Tuesday April 2nd.

Miss Jacobs previously worked at SVG’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), while Miss DaSilva Mckenzie was attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Presiding over the ceremony was SVG’s Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, who praised newly appointed Senior Magistrate Tammika DaSilva McKenzie and Temporary Magistrate Kaywana Jacobs for their achievements. She advised them that their new journeys will not be easy, but expressed confidence in their ability to succeed.

Temporary Magistrate Kaywana Jacobs said she would be approaching each case with an open mind and a steadfast resolve.

Senior Magistrate Tammika Da Silva McKenzie said that her aim in her new position is not to be perfect but to be fair in her decision making.