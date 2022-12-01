Police have arrested and charged Nicklan King, a 33 year old Farmer of South Rivers with the Offence of Escaping lawful Custody.

King who was in custody at the Georgetown Police Station escaped lawful custody between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on November 22nd.

In a wanted bulletin issued earlier this month by police, King was referred to “armed and dangerous”. The public was cautioned that he should be approached with caution.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court on November 28th and pleaded guilty to the charge. King was fined four hundred dollars ($400.00ECC) to be paid in one week or three months in prison in default of payment.